'Typhoon Family' And Lee Junho Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings For 2nd Week

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” continues to dominate the rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the second week in a row, “Typhoon Family” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping this week’s list of the most buzzworthy dramas, “Typhoon Family” also swept the top spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where 2PM’s Lee Junho remained No. 1 and Kim Min Ha rose to No. 2.

JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” jumped to No. 2 on the drama list this week, and star Ryu Seung Ryong climbed to No. 8 on the actor list.

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” took No. 3 on the drama list, with stars Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min ranking No. 5 and No. 7 respectively on the actor list.

Netflix’s “Genie, Make a Wish” came in at No. 4 on this week’s drama list, followed by tvN’s “Shin’s Project” at No. 5 and ENA’s “Ms. Incognito” came in at No. 4 on the drama list this week.

KBS 2TV’s new romance “Last Summer” debuted at No. 7 on the drama list this week, while star Lee Jae Wook entered the actor list at No. 10.

In its final week on air, MBC’s “To the Moon” ranked No. 8 on the drama list, with all three of its leading ladies claiming spots in the top six of the actor list: Lee Sun Bin came in at No. 3, Jo Aram at No. 4, and Ra Mi Ran at No. 6.

Even before its premiere, TVING’s upcoming series “Dear X” made the drama list at No. 9, and star Kim You Jung entered the actor list at No. 9.

Finally, tvN’s new rom-com “Nice to Not Meet You” debuted at No. 10 on the drama list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Typhoon Family” JTBC “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” SBS “Would You Marry Me” Netflix “Genie, Make a Wish” tvN “Shin’s Project” ENA “Ms. Incognito” KBS2 “Last Summer” MBC “To the Moon” TVING “Dear X” tvN “Nice to Not Meet You”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lee Junho (“Typhoon Family”) Kim Min Ha (“Typhoon Family”) Lee Sun Bin (“To the Moon”) Jo Aram (“To the Moon”) Choi Woo Shik (“Would You Marry Me”) Ra Mi Ran (“To the Moon”) Jung So Min (“Would You Marry Me”) Ryu Seung Ryong (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”) Kim You Jung (“Dear X”) Lee Jae Wook (“Last Summer”)

