Son Hyun Joo, Lee Ju Myoung, And More Confirmed To Join Lee Jun Young In New Drama

Son Hyun Joo, Lee Ju Myoung, Jeon Hye Jin, and Jin Goo will be starring alongside Lee Jun Young in JTBC’s upcoming drama “The New Employee Chairman Kang” (literal title)!

“The New Employee Chairman Kang” follows Kang Yong Ho, the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player, forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Son Hyun Joo stars as Kang Yong Ho, while Lee Jun Young plays soccer player Hwang Joon Hyun, who becomes connected to Kang Yong Ho through a body-swap twist.

Kang Yong Ho is a businessman who, through relentless determination, built Choi Sung Group into the nation’s 10th-largest conglomerate. Guided by his belief that everything in life follows the logic of money, he even forced his twin children to compete against each other, earning the nickname “god of business.” However, after an unexpected accident, his soul is swapped with Hwang Joon Hyun.

Lee Ju Myoung plays Kang Bang Geul, the secret child of a conglomerate family whose very existence has been kept hidden. 15 years ago, she was pushed by her family to study abroad, and since then she has acted like a carefree troublemaker who only spends her time having fun. Beneath that façade, however, lies a strong ambition to prove her worth to her family. To pursue that goal, she quietly ends her life overseas and returns under a new identity, joining Choi Sung Group as a new employee.

Jeon Hye Jin plays Kang Jae Kyung, the twin daughter of Chairman Kang Yong Ho. Kang Jae Kyung is goal-driven, the kind of person who stops at nothing once she sets her sights on something. Growing up constantly at odds with her twin sibling, she developed a competitive spirit. When her father is involved in an accident, she finally begins to show her true colors as she seeks to take control of Choi Sung Group with her powerful charisma.

Jin Goo plays Kang Jae Sung, the twin son of Chairman Kang Yong Ho. As the younger of the twins, Kang Jae Sung is a man whose ambitions far outweigh his abilities. Overshadowed by his father’s authority and his sister’s strength, he has grown into an insecure man. Determined to surpass his sister and take control of Choi Sung Group, he is willing to use any means necessary to reach his goal.

“The New Employee Chairman Kang” is slated to premiere in 2026.

