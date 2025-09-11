Lee Ju Myoung In Talks To Join Lee Jun Young In New Fantasy Drama

Lee Ju Myoung may be teaming up with Lee Jun Young in a new drama!

On September 11, MyDaily reported that Lee Ju Myoung has been cast in the role of Kang Bang Geul in the upcoming drama “The New Employee Chairman Kang” (literal title).

In response to the report, her agency Alien Company stated, “Lee Ju Myoung is positively reviewing the offer to appear in ‘The New Employee Chairman Kang.’”

“The New Employee Chairman Kang” follows Kang Yong Ho, the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player, forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Lee Jun Young has already been confirmed for the lead role.

Lee Ju Myoung is in talks to play Kang Bang Geul, a chaebol heiress who hides her true identity while working as a new employee at Choi Sung Group. Having studied abroad from the age of 12, she has maintained a carefully crafted double life. While the role was initially linked to Jung Chaeyeon during early casting discussions, it is now reportedly set to go to Lee Ju Myoung.

“The New Employee Chairman Kang” will be a 12-episode JTBC series scheduled to premiere next year.

Meanwhile, Lee Ju Myoung is currently starring in JTBC’s “My Youth.” Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Lee Ju Myoung in “My Youth” on Viki now!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)