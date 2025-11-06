'Taxi Driver 3' Director Dishes On What's Different About Season 3, The Cast's Teamwork, And More

The director of SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” has shared his thoughts on the upcoming season!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law. Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram will all be returning to reprise their roles in the hit show’s long-awaited third season.

“I didn’t expect to be doing Season 3,” said director Kang Bo Seung, who started as an assistant director for Season 1 of “Taxi Driver.” “Even though the series was a hit, as someone who was with ‘Taxi Driver’ from the very beginning, I tried not to forget the humble, small-scale goals and sincerity that we had at the start.”

He continued, “I was delighted to be able to direct Season 3 and work together with writer Oh Sang Ho, from creating the script for Episode 1 to discussing the subject matter and genre for the final episode.”

Kang Bo Seung went on to talk about how “Taxi Driver 3” will differ from the previous two seasons of the drama.

“The best thing about the ‘Taxi Driver’ series is that the Rainbow Five are still together in the same place, without any changes,” said the director. “Their personalities and relationships won’t suddenly change, and Do Gi’s fighting skills are still the same as before. In order to maximize our results while maintaining these ‘constants,’ we decided to amplify the ‘variables.’ Ultimately, what’s changed from the previous seasons is that the villains, the evils of society, are different.”

“As one of the highlights of ‘Taxi Driver’ is how Do Gi transforms into different alter egos and changes action styles depending on the villains, we put a lot of effort into developing the villain characters for each case,” he explained. “As part of that buildup, we also put a lot of effort into the artistic direction for the world of each villain, which becomes the backdrop of the case.”

In terms of what he focused on while directing the drama, Kang Bo Seung shared, “The thing I paid the most attention to was [the characters’] motivation.

“I spent a lot of time pondering the question: ‘These aren’t detectives whose job is catching criminals, but taxi company employees. What should be their motivation in chasing and punishing evildoers?’ In the end, I came to the conclusion that a hero’s motivation would be emotion. So even though we used the term ‘victim’ in past cases, this time, I tried to use the term ‘survivor’ as much as possible and tell their stories in depth. I thought that we needed to portray and build those emotions properly in order to justify the actions of the ‘Taxi Driver’ team and also increase viewers’ satisfaction.”

The director also praised the cast for their top-notch teamwork, remarking, “Thanks to their exceptional teamwork, they move so quickly together that we were even able to shorten our filming times.”

Finally, Kang Bo Seung revealed a key point that viewers should keep an eye out for as they watch Season 3.

“I tried to direct the story of each case in a slightly different way,” he said. “For every case, I chose a ‘key color’ that represented the heart of the story, and I hoped that each case would be represented and remembered by that specific color. I also hope that viewers will enjoy watching a wide array of genres, which will vary depending on the nature of the episode.”

“Taxi Driver 3” premieres on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

