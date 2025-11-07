Cha Eun Woo's Agency Apologizes For Confusion Caused By Comeback Promotion Event

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s agency has apologized for damages caused by a comeback promotion event.

Earlier this week, as part of the promotions for Cha Eun Woo’s upcoming solo mini album “ELSE,” Fantagio revealed a phone number that fans could call to hear a recording of his voice. However, due to some fans mistakenly dialing the wrong number, it was reported that individuals with similar phone numbers have been inconvenienced by the popular event.

On November 5, Fantagio released the following statement:

Hello, this is Fantagio. We are making a statement regarding the ARS VOICE #1 content released on November 4 for Cha Eun Woo’s second mini album “ELSE.” The number revealed in the content is 070-8919-0330, and only this number can be used to connect [with Cha Eun Woo]. Recently, some users have been misdialing this number, which has led to calls being placed to the wrong number. Therefore, we ask that you precisely dial the correct number, 070-8919-0330. We would also like to sincerely apologize to those who have been inconvenienced because of this. Thank you.

Source (1)