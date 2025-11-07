Watch: 'Taxi Driver 3' Reveals Exciting Sneak Peek Of Upcoming Season

SBS’s upcoming drama “Taxi Driver 3” has unveiled its second teaser!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a series about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law. Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram will all be returning to reprise their roles in the hit show’s upcoming third season.

The newly released teaser offers an action-packed glimpse of the excitement that awaits viewers in Season 3, including thrilling car chases and suspenseful fight scenes. The drama also promises to take down villains in a wide variety of genres, asking through a caption, “Why have we come back? Because in K-pop, sports, games, noir, thriller, crime, mystery, comedy, romance—every genre in the world—is crawling with bad guys.”

The teaser ends with Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) declaring, “[Taxi] 5283 will now begin service.”

Watch the new teaser below!

“Taxi Driver 3” premieres on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, binge-watch the first season of “Taxi Driver” here:

Or refresh your memory by watching “Taxi Driver 2” below:

