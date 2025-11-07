Lee Jae Wook Makes Unwelcome Visit To Choi Sung Eun's Workplace In 'Last Summer'

KBS2’s “Last Summer” has shared a glimpse of what will happen in this week’s episodes!

“Last Summer” is a new romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

Spoilers

Previously, Ha Gyeong was living an ordinary life when Do Ha, her childhood friend of 17 years who had become little better than a stranger, suddenly reappeared. It was revealed that the two drifted apart due to an incident two years ago, raising curiosity about their backstory. In the midst of this, Do Ha added to the drama by locking horns with Ha Gyeong, who wants to sell their “peanut house” (a side-by-side duplex).

In the upcoming episodes 3 and 4, Baek Do Ha takes an unexpected course of action that throws Song Ha Gyeong off balance.

The newly released stills show Ha Gyeong unable to hide her dismay as she looks over documents related to a public contest handed to her by Jeon Ye Eun (Kang Seung Hyun). Ye Eun, who had demoted Ha Gyeong to the township office, once again puts her in a bind. After checking the contents of the application materials, Ha Gyeong is swept up in complicated emotions.

Do Ha turns up in front of a flustered Ha Gyeong. Ha Gyeong shoots him a razor-edged look as if to say, “Why are you here?” Do Ha, in contrast, gazes at her with a gentle smile, creating a moment of stark contrast.

Back in Patan village for the first time in two years, Do Ha continues their adversarial relationship by opposing Ha Gyeong’s “tear down the walls” project and refusing to sell the jointly owned peanut house. With tensions running high, curiosity spikes over the real reason Do Ha has come all the way to Ha Gyeong’s workplace.

The next episode airs on November 8 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Catch up on the drama on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)