Yoo Ji Tae And Lee Min Jung’s Postponed Drama Confirms December Premiere Date

The crime drama “Villains” (literal title) has finally confirmed its premiere date!

On November 7, HERALD POP reported that the TVING original series “Villains” has officially confirmed its release date for December 18.

Starring Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Min Jung, Kwak Do Won, and Lee Beom Soo, the series was originally scheduled to premiere in 2023. However, its release was postponed after Kwak Do Won was booked on charges of drunk driving in September 2022, shortly after filming wrapped up.

In response to the report, a representative from TVING confirmed, “The original series ‘Villains’ will be released on December 18.” Regarding whether Kwak Do Won’s scenes had been edited out, the representative added cautiously, “It’s difficult to comment at this stage due to potential spoilers.”

“Villains” is a crime drama depicting the intense clashes and fierce confrontations among criminals surrounding an ultra-precise counterfeit bill known as the “Supernote.”

The series is directed by Jin Hyuk, known for “The Tale of Lady Ok,” “Legend of the Blue Sea,” and “Master’s Sun,” and is written by director Kim Hyung Joon of the 2010 thriller film “No Mercy.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

