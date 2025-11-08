November Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from October 8 to November 8.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 9,125,320, marking a 19.08 percent increase in their score since October. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “full group,” “concert,” and “Are You Sure?!”, while their highest-ranking related terms included “surpass,” “give a speech,” and “record.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.50 percent positive reactions.

Stray Kids rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,103,138, marking a 17.74 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 4,092,008.

TWS shot to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,973,610, marking a 7.14 percent rise in their score since October.

Finally, SHINee rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,906,885 for November.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

