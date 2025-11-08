TXT's Yeonjun Tops Charts + Sells Over Half A Million Copies Of 'NO LABELS: PART 01' In Just 1 Day

TXT’s Yeonjun’s new solo album is already a “half-million seller”!

On November 7, Yeonjun released his first mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01,” marking the first official solo album of his career.

According to Hanteo Chart, “NO LABELS: PART 01” sold an impressive total of 542,660 copies on its first day of sales alone—more than quadrupling Yeonjun’s previous first-week sales record of 116,846 (set by his solo mixtape “GGUM” last year) within just one day.

Additionally, by 10 a.m. KST on November 8, “NO LABELS: PART 01” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 15 different regions across the globe, including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Yeonjun’s title track “Talk to You” had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least six different regions, including Malaysia and the Philippines. The song also hit No. 1 on Bugs’ realtime chart on November 7 at 5 p.m. KST.

Congratulations to Yeonjun!

