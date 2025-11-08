Lee Jae Wook Leaves Choi Sung Eun Tongue-Tied On 'Last Summer'

Lee Jae Wook will leave Choi Sung Eun speechless on the next episode of “Last Summer”!

KBS 2TV’s “Last Summer” is a new romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Last Summer,” it came to light that Baek Do Ha’s twin brother Baek Do Yeong (also played by Lee Jae Wook) was at the root of Song Ha Gyeong and Baek Do Ha’s disastrous falling out from two years ago. When Do Ha repeatedly brought up their childhood, Ha Gyeong became angry and lashed out at him, saying, “Don’t force your memories on me.” However, Ha Gyeong also went to great lengths to protect the box containing Do Yeong’s old name tag, suggesting that she, too, was still strongly attached to the past.

In newly released stills from the upcoming third episode of the drama, Do Ha gives a presentation proposing a project to remodel a closed school and turn it into an observatory. Wearing a sharp suit and a serious expression, Do Ha exudes the aura of a consummate professional as he smoothly presents his ideas in front of the mayor of Pacheon.

As Ha Gyeong watches Do Ha’s presentation, she is unable to figure out what he is thinking, which frustrates her. Then, as he successfully wraps up his presentation, Jeon Ye Eun (Kang Seung Hyun) suddenly blindsides her with a surprise question that gets everyone’s attention.

When Ha Gyeong—who now has all eyes on her—finally responds after an awkward silence, Do Ha questions her answer, leading to a tense exchange between the two former friends. Caught off guard by the silver-tongued Do Ha’s eloquence, Ha Gyeong finds herself at a loss for words.

To find out what happens at Do Ha’s presentation—and how this remodeling project will affect his relationship with Ha Gyeong—tune in to the third episode of “Last Summer” on November 8 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)