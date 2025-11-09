November Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 09, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from October 9 to November 9.

BLACKPINK topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 7,212,497, marking a 25.17 percent increase in their score since October. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Grammy,” “world tour,” and “pop-up store,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “to film,” “perform,” and “open.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.05 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, IVE took second place for November with a brand reputation index of 4,909,878.

TWICE held onto their spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 4,854,402, marking a 28.51 percent rise in their score since last month.

LE SSERAFIM jumped to fourth place after seeing a 71.30 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to a total of 3,246,379.

Finally, Red Velvet rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,858,349 for November.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. IVE
  3. TWICE
  4. LE SSERAFIM
  5. Red Velvet
  6. BABYMONSTER
  7. KiiiKiii
  8. ILLIT
  9. OH MY GIRL
  10. Apink
  11. izna
  12. i-dle
  13. aespa
  14. fromis_9
  15. Hearts2Hearts
  16. WJSN
  17. H1-KEY
  18. Girls’ Generation
  19. NMIXX
  20. MAMAMOO
  21. ITZY
  22. STAYC
  23. FIFTY FIFTY
  24. MEOVV
  25. tripleS
  26. KISS OF LIFE
  27. Kep1er
  28. Girl’s Day
  29. cignature
  30. KATSEYE

Source (1)

aespa
Apink
BABYMONSTER
BLACKPINK
cignature
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
Girl's Day
Girls' Generation
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
ILLIT
IVE
izna
KATSEYE
Kep1er
KiiiKiii
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
MAMAMOO
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
STAYC
tripleS
TWICE

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read