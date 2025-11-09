November Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from October 9 to November 9.

BLACKPINK topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 7,212,497, marking a 25.17 percent increase in their score since October. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Grammy,” “world tour,” and “pop-up store,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “to film,” “perform,” and “open.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.05 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, IVE took second place for November with a brand reputation index of 4,909,878.

TWICE held onto their spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 4,854,402, marking a 28.51 percent rise in their score since last month.

LE SSERAFIM jumped to fourth place after seeing a 71.30 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to a total of 3,246,379.

Finally, Red Velvet rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,858,349 for November.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

BLACKPINK IVE TWICE LE SSERAFIM Red Velvet BABYMONSTER KiiiKiii ILLIT OH MY GIRL Apink izna i-dle aespa fromis_9 Hearts2Hearts WJSN H1-KEY Girls’ Generation NMIXX MAMAMOO ITZY STAYC FIFTY FIFTY MEOVV tripleS KISS OF LIFE Kep1er Girl’s Day cignature KATSEYE

