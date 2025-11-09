'Would You Marry Me' And 'The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim' Soar To Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” and JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” hit new all-time highs in viewership last night!

On November 8, “Would You Marry Me” earned its highest ratings yet ahead of the final week of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the romantic comedy took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent, making it the most-watched miniseries of Saturday. “Would You Marry Me” was also the most-watched program of Saturday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average rating of 2.4 percent.

“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” similarly achieved its highest ratings to date with its fifth episode, which rose to a nationwide average of 3.6 percent.

MBC’s new fantasy romance “Moon River” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent for its second episode, while KBS 2TV’s “Last Summer” earned a nationwide average of 1.8 percent for its third episode.

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” kicked off the second half of its run at first place in its time slot, scoring an average nationwide rating of 7.3 percent for the night. “Typhoon Family” also took first place in its time slot among viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned a nationwide average of 2.0 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” continued its streak as the most-watched show of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 13.5 percent.

Watch the first two episodes of “Moon River” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or start watching “Last Summer” here:

Watch Now

And catch up on “Our Golden Days” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)