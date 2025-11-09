Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun Are Not On The Same Page In 'Last Summer'

KBS 2TV’s “Last Summer” has shared a sneak peek of its next episode!

“Last Summer” is a new romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

Spoilers

Previously on “Last Summer,” Baek Do Ha returned to Patan and proposed the idea of remodeling a closed school into an observatory. With their fates intertwined once again, Baek Do Ha expanded his sphere of influence to Song Ha Gyeong’s workplace, and the upset Ha Gyeong responded with fierce resistance.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, despite their vastly different goals, Do Ha and Ha Gyeong unexpectedly team up to persuade the residents of Patan of the merits of the new remodeling project. Yet despite being on the same “team,” the two are hardly thinking the same thing. While Do Ha looks relaxed, as if he is enjoying the situation, Ha Gyeong is unable to hide how irritated she is.

Later, Do Ha encounters unexpected resistance from the Patan residents—thrilling Ha Gyeong, who has been hoping for Do Ha’s project to fall through. However, her excitement is short-lived: before long, Do Ha suddenly plays a card he’s been hiding up his sleeve, surprising everyone and changing the atmosphere in the blink of an eye.

To find out what Do Ha’s hidden card is, tune in to the next episode of “Last Summer” on November 9 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

