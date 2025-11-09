Watch: Popular Boy Group Member Covers FTISLAND On 'The King Of Mask Singer'

On the latest episode of “The King of Mask Singer,” the identity of “Red Bean Porridge” was revealed!

During the November 9 broadcast of the MBC singing competition, eight new contestants entered the ring to challenge the reigning champion for the throne.

In the second match-up of Round 1, “Red Bean Porridge” and “Bean Pod” faced off with a duet version of Park Ji Yoon’s “Illusion.”

Spoilers

After their performance, Red Bean Porridge briefly showed off his impressive dancing skills, leading the celebrity panelists to guess that he was either an idol or a dancer. Shin Bong Sun also noted that his voice and dancing style reminded her of BTS’s Jimin in particular, and she wondered aloud whether Red Bean Porridge might hail from the same company.

Although Red Bean Porridge earned praise for his singing, he ultimately lost the round to his opponent. The masked singer then performed a cover of FTISLAND’s “Wind,” taking off his mask halfway through the song to reveal that he was none other than &TEAM’s Yuma.

Yuma shared that because he had to sing in Korean without giving away his identity, &TEAM leader EJ had helped him with his pronunciation while he was preparing for “The King of Mask Singer.”

Yuma also mentioned that because he watched a lot of Korean music shows when he was younger, he had been inspired by BTS and their performances, which had made him want to become an idol himself.

Watch the full episode of “The King of Mask Singer” with English subtitles on Viki below!

Watch Now