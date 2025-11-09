4 Reasons To Look Forward To Tonight's Premiere Of 'No Next Life'

TV Chosun’s “No Next Life” kicks off tonight!

“No Next Life” is a new comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

With the drama’s first episode airing tonight, here are four reasons to tune in to the new show:

1. An honest story about 40-something women starting the second chapter of their lives

“No Next Life” will tackle subject matter that is rare for K-dramas: the realistic stories of women in their forties who are entering the second chapter of their lives. As each of the three friends faces her own problems and proactively works to overcome them, the drama will offer a honest portrayal of their relatable concerns.

2. The chemistry between best friends of 20 years

In “No Next Life,” Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon will play longtime best friends who have been close for 20 years. Kim Hee Sun will play Jo Na Jung, who was once a top home shopping host before giving up her career to become a stay-at-home mom. Han Hye Jin will play Gu Joo Young, the successful planning director of an art center who is struggling to conceive with her husband, who isn’t interested in having sex. Jin Seo Yeon will play Lee Il Li, a magazine editor who harbors romantic fantasies about marriage.

The fun and heartwarming chemistry between these three characters will draw viewers in and have them rooting for the trio.

3. A strong supporting cast

In addition to the three leads, “No Next Life” features a solid supporting cast that includes Yoon Bak, Heo Joon Suk, Jang In Sub, Han Ji Hye, Kim Young Ah, Go Won Hee, and Moon Yoo Kang.

4. A healing drama that resonates across generations

“No Next Life” will tackle concerns that are immensely relatable to viewers in their forties and fifties, while also offering a realistic perspective on the future for viewers in their twenties and thirties. As the drama delivers laughter, tears, deep emotions, touching moments, and the hope that “I, too, can start over,” it will resonate with viewers of all generations.

“No Next Life” will premiere on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

