'Typhoon Family' And 'The Dream Life Of Mr. Kim' Ratings Hit New All-Time Highs

Both tvN’s “Typhoon Family” and JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” are on the rise!

On November 9, “Typhoon Family” achieved the highest viewership ratings of its run to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 9.4 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” also wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest ratings yet, jumping to a nationwide average of 4.7 percent for the night.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s new drama “Last Summer” held steady with an average nationwide rating of 1.8 percent for its fourth episode.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” remained the most-watched program of the entire weekend with an average nationwide rating of 14.9 percent.

