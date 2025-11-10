Baek Jong Won, Im Soo Hyang, Suho, And Chae Jong Hyeop's Variety Show Confirms Premiere Date With New Poster

Upcoming variety show “Chef of Antarctica” (literal title) has unveiled new poster along with its premiere date!

MBC’s “Chef of Antarctica” is a program that captures the process of preparing warm meals for a wintering team isolated in the harsh Antarctic environment out of a sense of duty. Baek Jong Won, Im Soo Hyang, EXO’s Suho, and Chae Jong Hyeop will be featured as wintering team members at the forefront of climate change research in Antarctica.

The newly unveiled main poster shows four people on a small boat marked “King Sejong Antarctic Research Station,” gazing at a collapsed ice wall. In a single frame, it captures both the untouched majesty of the frozen continent and the reality of Antarctica revealing its fractures under the strain of the climate crisis.

The tagline, “A magical meal unfolding at the end of the world,” stokes curiosity about what kind of teamwork and cooking the four members will showcase to craft a special story in such extreme conditions.

Anticipation is also high for the distinct charms of Im Soo Hyang, Suho, and Chae Jong Hyeop that can only be seen in Antarctica’s isolated environment.

Chae Jong Hyeop takes on his first reality program, making his presence felt as an all-rounder youngest member with fluent English and tireless hustle in and out of the kitchen.

Suho oscillates between passionate and clumsy, adding unpredictable, upbeat chemistry.

Im Soo Hyang, who reportedly trained “secret skills” before her departure, is set to prove her mettle as someone truly all-in on Antarctica.

“Chef of Antartica” will premiere on November 17. Stay tuned!

