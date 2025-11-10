Lim Ji Yeon Makes A Second Attempt To Interview Lee Jung Jae In Hospital Gowns In “Nice To Not Meet You”

Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon continue their heated rivalry in “Nice to Not Meet You”!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Spoilers

Previously, Hyeon Jun and Jeong Sin faced off in a fiery rivalry. While trading childish barbs with Hyeon Jun, Jeong Sin began binge-watching “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu” and quickly became hooked on the character. By the end of the episode, Jeong Sin couldn’t help but think of Kang Pil Gu while looking at Hyeon Jun.

Meanwhile, stills hint at the unstoppable rivalry between the two, even in a hospital room. By chance, Jeong Sin ends up staying at the same hospital as Hyeon Jun and suggests doing an interview with him. Their exchanged glances remain tense, showing they still don’t see eye to eye.

Hyeon Jun’s “Escape Kang Pil Gu” project also continues. He is frustrated that he keeps being offered only detective roles modeled after Kang Pil Gu. He finally finds a script he likes, but a bigger obstacle threatens to hold him back. In the end, Hyeon Jun decides to return to his roots and start from scratch. His dedication, as he begins filming a casting video with the mindset of a rookie, even moves his close friend, CEO Hwang (Choi Gwi Hwa).

The production team said, “In the third episode airing today, an even more mischievous rivalry between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin unfolds. An unexpected incident at the hospital where both are admitted will make things even more intriguing.” They added, “Lim Hyeon Jun’s struggle to break away from Kang Pil Gu and grow as an actor will continue as well.”

The next episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” airs on November 10 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

