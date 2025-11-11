3 Key Reasons To Watch Lee Je Hoon’s New Drama “Taxi Driver 3”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Taxi Driver 3” has shared three key reasons to tune in to the drama ahead of its premiere!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a series about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Here are the three highlights to look forward to:

1. Lee Je Hoon’s standout performance

One reason the series has become so popular is the standout performance of Lee Je Hoon. Playing Kim Do Gi, a taxi driver who punishes villains on behalf of wronged victims, Lee Je Hoon delivers everything from thrilling hand-to-hand combat and car action to versatile character work. His performance gives viewers, frustrated by real-world injustices, a satisfying sense of vicarious triumph.

Beyond the action, Lee Je Hoon also warmly portrays the strong bonds among the Rainbow Five members—CEO Jang (Kim Eui Sung), Ahn Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin), Choi Kyung Goo (Jang Hyuk Jin), and Park Jin Uhn (Bae Yoo Ram). Through these relationships, he has secured his place as an irreplaceable hero whom viewers feel compelled to support, always standing alongside them.

2. Rainbow Five’s chemistry and team dynamics

The ongoing chemistry of the Rainbow Five members, who have stayed together for three consecutive seasons, is another major strength of the series. As the seasons continue, the deepening appeal and backstories of each character, along with their relationships, have increased viewers’ engagement with the Rainbow Five storyline. In addition, the growing synergy and evolving dynamics among their disguised personas during missions remain a key highlight of the Taxi Driver series.

3. Realistic storytelling and spectacular action

Above all, what gives the series a presence beyond a typical crime drama is the stories it tells. “Taxi Driver” explores real-world crimes, including the abduction and murder of young workers seeking jobs abroad, sexual exploitation, cult activities, unauthorized surgeries, and nightclub scandals.

By focusing on these cases, the series presents stories that resonate deeply with viewers, delivering messages with a depth that sets it apart from conventional crime-action dramas. In addition, the series has stood out thanks to its thrilling car-chase action, stylish direction, and tightly woven storytelling.

The upcoming Season 3 promises an even more spectacular scale, more ruthless villains, and the upgraded Rainbow Five team chemistry.

“Taxi Driver 3” premieres on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

