Actress Kim Ok Vin Shares Beautiful Wedding Pictorial

Actress Kim Ok Vin has revealed an elegant wedding dress look ahead of her big day!

The actress recently shared several photos on her social media. In the newly released photos, Kim Ok Vin wears pristine gowns that accentuate her refined elegance.

Earlier in October, Kim Ok Vin’s agency Ghost Studio announced that the actress will hold her wedding with a non-celebrity on November 16.

Once again, congratulations to the happy couple!

