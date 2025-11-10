Ji Chang Wook, Doh Kyung Soo, Lee Kwang Soo, And More Showcase Professionalism And Bright Smiles On Set Of “The Manipulated”

Disney+ original series “The Manipulated” has unveiled new behind-the-scenes stills!

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.

The newly released photos offer a sharp contrast to the drama’s intense storyline, capturing the warm and cheerful atmosphere behind the camera.

Ji Chang Wook, who draws praise for his powerful portrayal of Park Tae Joong, shows his dual charm as he monitors his performance with deep focus one moment, then brightens the set with his infectious smile the next.

Doh Kyung Soo, who took on his first villain role as the cold and ruthless Ahn Yo Han, also reveals a softer side behind the camera—sharing friendly conversations with Kim Jong Soo and exchanging ideas with Lee Kwang Soo as they study their scripts, showcasing his passion for the craft.

Meanwhile, Jo Yoon Soo, who captivated viewers as Tae Joong’s prickly yet charismatic ally, and Lee Kwang Soo, who drew ire as another compelling villain, show off their unexpected charm with bright smiles rarely seen in the series.

The next episodes of “The Manipulated” will be released on November 12.

