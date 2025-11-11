NCT's Jeno And Jaemin Complete Filming For Sports Drama

NCT’s Jeno and Jaemin’s upcoming coming-of age sports drama “Wind Up” (literal title) will be premiering next year!

On November 11, content production development company TAKEONE COMPANY shared that they will be co-producing the drama “Wind Up” with SM Entertainment with plans to showcase the project as a short-form drama in the first half of 2026.

“Wind Up” is a coming-of-age drama that tells the story of a high school baseball pitcher who can no longer throw a strike and a transfer student who becomes his self-appointed manager. The sports drama depicts the two students’ dazzling friendship. The series will be helmed by director Kim Sung Ho, known for Netflix’s “Move to Heaven” and KBS’s “Bad Prosecutor.”

Jeno will play Woo Jin, who was once a promising pitcher, while Jaemin will play transfer student Tae Hee who appears in front of Woo Jin one day. Having showcased great teamwork as members of NCT DREAM, fans are already anticipating the duo’s synergy and chemistry in the drama.

Furthermore, veteran actor Lee Jong Hyuk will play Woo Jin’s baseball coach, and Oh Hyun Kyung will play Tae Hee’s mother, adding depth to the drama.

“Wind Up” finished filming on October 11, and it is currently in the post-production stages with the goal of airing in the first half of 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates!

