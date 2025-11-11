'Nice To Not Meet You' Sees Small Dip In Ratings As 'No Next Life' Premieres

The battle for Monday-Tuesday ratings continues!

According to Nielsen Korea, the November 10 broadcast of Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon’s “Nice to Not Meet You” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.2 percent, seeing a slight dip from the previous episode’s score of 4.8 percent.

TV CHOSUN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “No Next Life” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.9 percent for its premeire.

“No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

