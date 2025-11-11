Lee Junho In Talks To Star In New Installment Of Hit Film “Veteran”

Lee Junho may be starring in the upcoming film “Veteran 3” (working title)!

On November 11, a media outlet reported that Lee Junho has joined the cast as the new lead in “Veteran 3.”

In response to the report, Lee Junho’s agency O3 Collective shared, “He received an offer from the production team and is positively reviewing the role.”

The “Veteran” series, directed by Ryoo Seung Wan, is an action-crime saga that follows Detective Seo Do Chul (Hwang Jung Min), a seasoned detective who relentlessly pursues criminals.

The first installment, released in 2015, drew 13.41 million viewers and was a major box-office hit. Last year’s sequel, “I, the Executioner,” also performed strongly, attracting 7.52 million moviegoers, despite challenges in the theater industry.

In “I, the Executioner,” a post-credits scene revealed that villain Park Sun Woo (Jung Hae In), who had been arrested, escaped during transport, raising anticipation for the next installment.

Lee Junho is currently starring in the tvN drama “Typhoon Family” and is also set to star in the upcoming Netflix series “Cashero.”

