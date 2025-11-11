Watch: Kyuhyun, Lee Soo Geun, And Eun Ji Won Bring Chaos And Laughter To Kenya In “Three Idiots In Kenya” Teaser

“New Journey to the West” spin-off “Three Idiots in Kenya” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

“Three Idiots in Kenya” follows the hilarious adventures of Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, and Kyuhyun as they embark on a chaotic and wild safari adventure across Kenya.

The newly released poster captures their signature chemistry, with the three standing against the backdrop of Kenya’s breathtaking wilderness—joined by a dignified yet adorable giraffe stealing the spotlight. After a sneak peek of their hilarious “giraffe kiss” moment in the previous teaser, viewers can’t wait to see what other wild encounters await the trio.

The main trailer showcases the three fully immersed in Kenya’s charm—its food, nature, and untamed beauty. Even amid breathtaking scenery and roaming wildlife, their signature bickering and playful antics never stop. Between endless teasing, the program’s trademark games, and the stunning landscapes of Kenya, the teaser promises plenty of laughter and fun.

Watch the trailer below!

Lee Soo Geun shared, “It was an incredibly fun experience working with the best members and crew. I think viewers who have waited a long time for this will find it fun too.” He added, “It felt less like filming and more like going on a trip. We had so much fun that I’m sure viewers will feel that same energy. Personally, it was such a special experience that I’d love to return to Kenya again someday.”

Eun Ji Won commented, “It’s been a while since I filmed outdoors, especially in such a faraway and unfamiliar place. I think viewers will enjoy the show while taking in Kenya’s beautiful natural scenery. I hope everyone can watch comfortably and have fun with us.”

Kyuhyun added, “I film regular shows with both of them separately every week, but having them together made it a nonstop laugh fest. I’m so happy to greet viewers once again through Netflix.”

“Three Idiots in Kenya” will premiere on November 25.

