Uhm Jung Hwa And More Return For 'Okay! Madam 2' + Ryeoun, Park Jin Joo, And Sooyoung Join Cast

Uhm Jung Hwa, Park Sung Woong, Ryeoun, Lee Sang Yoon, Park Jin Joo, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung, and more will be starring together in “Okay! Madam 2,” the sequel to the 2020 hit movie “Okay! Madam.”

“Okay! Madam 2,” which began filming on October 16, is an action-comedy in which a family that once carried out a rescue operation on a hijacked plane becomes embroiled in unpredictable events after receiving a mysterious invitation to a luxury cruise ship.

Uhm Jung Hwa will be reprising her role as the lovable heroine Lee Mi Young, while Park Sung Woong will reprise his role as her husband Oh Seok Hwan, a former National Intelligence Service desk officer. In addition to Uhm Jung Hwa and Park Sung Woong, Lee Sang Yoon will reprise his role as North Korean special agent Cheol Seung, and Bae Jung Nam will reprise his role as flight attendant Jung Hyun Min.

In addition to the returning cast—Uhm Jung Hwa, Park Sung Woong, Lee Sang Yoon, and Bae Jung Nam—new members Ryeoun, Park Jin Joo, and Sooyoung will also star in “Okay! Madam 2.” Ryeoun will play a handsome magician on the cruise, Park Jin Joo will portray Sun Ah, the cruise cabin team leader, and SooYoung will play the character who invites Mi Young and her family onto the cruise.

Director Lee Cheol Ha commented, “Even though the first film was released during the pandemic, it received a lot of love. In ‘Okay! Madam 2,’ we will combine the skills of experienced staff and actors to create an even more entertaining movie.”

Uhm Jung Hwa added, “This is the first sequel in my entire career. It’s an honor that a project I cherish is getting a sequel. I will once again repay viewers with a great performance.”

