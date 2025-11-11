Watch: SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi Finds Beauty In Brokenness In First English Solo “Fallen Superstar” MV

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi’s surprise new song is out!

On November 11 at 6 p.m. KST, Hoshi released his new single “Fallen Superstar”along with its music video.

Marking his first-ever English solo track since debut, “Fallen Superstar” tells the story of two wounded souls who find warmth and solace in each other despite their emptiness.

The song was composed by Andrew Goldstein, who has worked with global artists such as Maroon 5 and Katy Perry, and singer-songwriter jxdn.

Watch the cinematic music video below:

