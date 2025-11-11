ATEEZ's Mingi Suffers Finger Fracture After Falling Off Stage At WATERBOMB MACAO; To Still Perform At KGMA

ATEEZ’s Mingi has been revealed to have suffered an injury after falling off stage at WATERBOMB MACAO 2025.

Back on November 9, Mingi accidentally fell off stage during ATEEZ’s performance at WATERBOMB MACAO.

On November 11, Korean newspaper Ilgan Sports reported that according to KQ Entertainment, Mingi was determined to have fractured his finger during the fall. After returning to Korea, Mingi went to the hospital for an examination, and he was diagnosed with a fracture in the ring finger of his left hand.

Despite his injury, Mingi will still be proceeding with all of his scheduled activities, including performing at the upcoming 2025 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) on November 14.

A representative of KG Entertainment told Ilgan Sports, “Mingi is wearing a finger splint, but he still plans to carry out all of his scheduled activities.”

Get well soon, Mingi!

