KATSEYE's 'Gabriela' Breaks Top 15 Of Billboard Pop Radio Airplay Chart + Hits New Peak On Hot 100

KATSEYE achieved multiple career highs on the Billboard charts this week!

On November 11 local time, Billboard revealed that KATSEYE’s hit single “Gabriela” was continuing its upward trend on the Hot 100, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States. In its 16th week on the chart, “Gabriela” jumped to No. 33, marking KATSYE’s highest ranking yet on the Hot 100.

KATSEYE also entered the top 15 of Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States, for the first time this week. “Gabriela” rose to No. 14 in its 14th week on the Pop Airplay chart, overtaking “Touch” to become KATSEYE’s longest-charting song to date.

Additionally, KATSEYE broke into the top 40 of Billboard’s Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres, for the first time. In its fourth week on the chart, “Gabriela” climbed to No. 37, marking a new personal record for the group.

“Gabriela” also returned to the top 20 of Billboard’s Global 200, climbing back up to No. 20 in its 20th week on the chart, in addition to maintaining its position at No. 15 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. Meanwhile, KATSEYE’s previous single “Gnarly” stayed strong at No. 137 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 138 on the Global 200 in its 27th week on both charts.

KATSEYE’s EP “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” held relatively steady at No. 43 in its 19th week on the Billboard 200, and it also climbed back up to No. 13 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 15 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Finally, KATSEYE rose to No. 27 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 23rd overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!