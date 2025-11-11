LE SSERAFIM's 'SPAGHETTI' Ft. j-hope Spends 2nd Week On Billboard Hot 100

LE SSERAFIM is serving “SPAGHETTI” on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the second week in a row!

Last week, LE SSERAFIM’s new single “SPAGHETTI” featuring BTS’s j-hope became the group’s first song ever to enter the top 50 of the Hot 100, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States.

On November 11 local time, Billboard revealed that “SPAGHETTI” was now spending its second consecutive week on the Hot 100 at No. 89.

“SPAGHETTI” is LE SSERAFIM’s second song to chart for multiple weeks on the Hot 100, following their 2024 hit “CRAZY,” which spent two weeks on the chart last year.

“SPAGHETTI” also topped Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart for the second week in a row, in addition to holding relatively steady at No. 4 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 7 on the Global 200.

Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!