November Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 20 popular dramas, using big data collected from October 11 to November 11.

“Typhoon Family” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,128,421. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “Lee Junho,” “heart-pounding romance,” and “Kim Min Ha,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “relate,” “good review,” and “overcome.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.56 percent positive reactions.

“A Hundred Memories” rose to second place for November with a brand reputation index of 5,446,345.

Meanwhile, “Our Golden Days” came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 5,337,692.

“Shin’s Project” took fourth place on the list with a brand reputation index of 5,087,240.

Finally, “Ms. Incognito” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,881,754.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

