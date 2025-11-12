Jun Ji Hyun And Ji Chang Wook Confirmed To Star In Fantasy Rom-Com Drama

It’s official—Jun Ji Hyun and Ji Chang Wook will be starring in a drama together!

On November 12, JTBC’s new drama “Human X Gumiho” (literal title) confirmed the casting of Jun Ji Hyun and Ji Chang Wook.

“Human X Gumiho” is a fantasy rom-com about a seductive being who bewitches humans and a human who irresistibly attracts mythical creatures as the two cross paths at the intersection of fate.

The drama is a collaboration between director Kim Jung Sik of “No Gain No Love” and “Strong Girl Namsoon” and scriptwriter Im Meari, who is known for her rom-coms including “Beauty Inside” and “Doom at Your Service.”

Jun Ji Hyun will be playing Gu Ja Hong, a top actress who captivates people with her exceptional acting skills and beautiful looks. She is also a gumiho (mythical nine-tailed fox) who is 2,000 years old. With her knack for enchanting humans, she is surrounded by scandals. Using her mythical and powerful abilities, she has no trouble manipulating humans, but one day, she meets human Choi Seok, whom her abilities do not work on. Gu Ja Hong will show her fighting spirit and interest toward the human who renders her powerless.

Ji Chang Wook will play Choi Seok, a gifted shaman and the director of the Osung Museum. Although he appears lighthearted and playful, Choi Seok possesses a rare ability to see and sense the darker sides of the world. When the gumiho unexpectedly intrudes into his life, he becomes strangely drawn to her, leading to dramatic changes.

Stay tuned for updates on “Human X Gumiho”!

