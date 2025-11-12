'Nice To Not Meet You' Ratings See Rise

The ratings for “Nice to Not Meet You” are on the rise!

According to Nielsen Korea, the November 11 broadcast of tvN’s “Nice to Not Meet You” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.5 percent. This is a 0.3 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the second episode of TV CHOSUN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “No Next Life” earned an average nationwide rating of 1.5 percent, seeing a 0.4 percent decrease from the first episode’s rating.

“No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

