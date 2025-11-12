Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, And More Step Into Disguises For Vengeance In New Drama “Taxi Driver 3” Posters

SBS’s upcoming drama “Taxi Driver 3” has unveiled new character posters!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a series about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

The posters feature the “Rainbow Five” members—Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon), CEO Jang (Kim Eui Sung), Ahn Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin), Choi Kyung Goo (Jang Hyuk Jin), and Park Jin Eon (Bae Yoo Ram)—in their new disguised personas. Among them, Do Gi stands out in a flashy, eye-catching suit that commands attention, with a rebellious gaze reminiscent of a maverick.

Further completing the lineup of distinctive alter egos are CEO Jang, exuding a solemn charisma; Go Eun, with her coy charm; Choi Kyung Goo, wearing a playful facial expression; and Park Jin Eon, hinting at another challenging path.

The production team said, “In the new season, as an even wider variety of villains appear, the ‘Rainbow Five’—Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram—return with more dynamic alter ego performances.” They added, “From the return of legendary disguised personas that longtime fans will welcome to entirely new characters with fresh appeal, the season promises plenty of entertainment. Please show lots of interest.”

“Taxi Driver 3” premieres on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, binge-watch the first season of “Taxi Driver”:

Watch Now

Or refresh your memory by watching “Taxi Driver 2” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)