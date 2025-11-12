Lee Jun Hyuk And Kang Han Na To Reunite For Special Appearances In Upcoming Drama “The Remarried Empress”

Lee Jun Hyuk and Kang Han Na will make special appearances in the upcoming drama “The Remarried Empress”!

On November 12, a media outlet reported that Lee Jun Hyuk and Kang Han Na will play a married couple in “The Remarried Empress,” portraying Wharton III and his wife Krista, respectively.

In response to the report, Lee Jun Hyuk’s agency ACE FACTORY said, “Lee Jun Hyuk will make a special appearance in Disney+’s ‘The Remarried Empress.’ He will play Wharton III.”

Kang Han Na’s agency Beyond J also confirmed, “It is true that Kang Han Na will appear in Disney+’s ‘The Remarried Empress.’”

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance that tells the story of Navier, the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu, the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her and divorces her, Navier gets married to Heinrey, the prince of the Western Empire.

Wharton III is the older brother of Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk) and the former king. Krista is the empress of the Western Kingdom and Wharton III’s wife. She is also Heinrey’s childhood friend and first love, but she married Wharton III for political reasons.

The two actors previously appeared together in the 2019 tvN drama “Designated Survivor: 60 Days.”

“The Remarried Empress” is set to premiere in 2026 on Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Hyuk in “Love Scout” here:

Watch Now

And check out Kang Han Na in “My Roommate is a Gumiho”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)