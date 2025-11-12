Breaking: NewJeans' Haerin And Hyein Confirmed To Return To ADOR + Minji, Hanni, And Danielle Announce Decision To Return

Updated November 12 at 8:15 p.m. KST:

The other three members of NewJeans have also announced their decision to return to ADOR.

Following the official statement from ADOR, Minji, Hanni, and Danielle released this statement:

Hello. This is Minji, Hanni, and Danielle. Recently, we decided on our return to ADOR after careful discussion. This was relayed late as one member is currently in Antarctica, but as ADOR is not responding at the moment, we are inevitably announcing this through a separate statement. We will continue greeting you with sincere music and performances. Thank you.

In response to the report, ADOR briefly commented, “We are checking on the truth of Minji, Hanni, and Danielle’s intent to return.”

Original Article:

Two NewJeans members will be continuing their activities with ADOR.

On November 12, ADOR released the following statement:

This is a statement from ADOR. NewJeans’ members Haerin and Hyein have expressed their intent to continue their activities with ADOR. After careful consideration and thorough discussions with their families, the two members have decided to respect the court’s ruling and uphold their exclusive contracts. ADOR will do our utmost so that Haerin and Hyein can continue their entertainment activities smoothly. We ask for the fans’ warm support and urge everyone to refrain from making unfounded speculations about the members. Thank you.

On November 28 last year, NewJeans held an emergency press conference declaring they would leave the company, saying the issues they had asked ADOR to rectify had not been addressed. ADOR, however, maintained that their exclusive contracts remain valid and filed a lawsuit last December seeking court confirmation of their validity.

In February of this year, the NewJeans members announced a new group name “NJZ” embarking on activities independent from the company, but the court ruled in favor of ADOR’s injunction request to prohibit NewJeans members from engaging in independent activities in March.

Although the NewJeans members appealed, the Seoul Central District Court ultimately ruled in favor of ADOR on October 30, determining the NewJeans members’ contracts to be valid.

