Watch: ITZY Dons School Uniforms To Cheer On CSAT Takers In Special Dance Practice Video For 'TUNNEL VISION'

ITZY showed love for all the students taking today’s college entrance exam (South Korea’s annual College Scholastic Ability Test or CSAT) with a special dance practice video!

On the evening of November 12, ITZY released a “School Look version” dance practice video for their new title track “TUNNEL VISION.”

In a heartwarming gesture, ITZY starts and ends the video—for which all the members and their backup dancers donned matching school uniforms—by wishing MIDZY (ITZY fans) good luck on today’s CSAT.

Check out ITZY’s new dance practice video for “TUNNEL VISION” below!