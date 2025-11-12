November Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between October 12 and November 12.

2PM’s Lee Junho, who is currently starring in the popular drama “Typhoon Family,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,313,348. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Typhoon Family,” “I Love Junho,” and “romance master,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “transform,” “all-kill,” and “heart fluttering.” Lee Junho’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.20 percent positive reactions.

Kim Woo Bin, who recently stole hearts in “Genie, Make a Wish,” came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 4,182,287.

The leading ladies of “A Hundred Memories” swept the next two spots on the list: Shin Ye Eun took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,758,691, while Kim Da Mi ranked fourth with a score of 2,572,408.

Finally, “Genie, Make a Wish” star Suzy rounded out the top five for November with a brand reputation index of 2,554,083.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

