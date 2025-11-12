November Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 12, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between October 12 and November 12.

2PM’s Lee Junho, who is currently starring in the popular drama “Typhoon Family,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,313,348. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Typhoon Family,” “I Love Junho,” and “romance master,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “transform,” “all-kill,” and “heart fluttering.” Lee Junho’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.20 percent positive reactions.

Kim Woo Bin, who recently stole hearts in “Genie, Make a Wish,” came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 4,182,287.

The leading ladies of “A Hundred Memories” swept the next two spots on the list: Shin Ye Eun took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,758,691, while Kim Da Mi ranked fourth with a score of 2,572,408.

Finally, “Genie, Make a Wish” star Suzy rounded out the top five for November with a brand reputation index of 2,554,083.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lee Junho
  2. Kim Woo Bin
  3. Shin Ye Eun
  4. Kim Da Mi
  5. Suzy
  6. Heo Nam Jun
  7. Kim Min Ha
  8. Ryu Seung Ryong
  9. Kim Young Kwang
  10. Rowoon
  11. Jun Ji Hyun
  12. Song Joong Ki
  13. Lee Young Ae
  14. Jung Il Woo
  15. Jeon Yeo Been
  16. Ahn Eun Jin
  17. Lee Re
  18. Yoon Hyun Min
  19. Kang Dong Won
  20. Lee Jung Jae
  21. Myung Se Bin
  22. Kim Gun Woo
  23. Han Suk Kyu
  24. Chun Woo Hee
  25. Lim Ji Yeon
  26. Lee Sun Bin
  27. Lee Jae Wook
  28. Jin Young
  29. Kim Ji Hun
  30. Noh Sang Hyun

Binge-watch all of “A Hundred Memories” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

2PM
Ahn Eun Jin
Chun Woo Hee
Han Suk Kyu
Heo Nam Jun
Jeon Yeo Been
Jin Young
Jun Ji Hyun
Jung Il Woo
Kang Dong Won
Kim Da Mi
Kim Gun Woo
Kim Ji Hun
Kim Min Ha
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Young Kwang
Lee Jae Wook
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Junho
lee re
Lee Sun Bin
Lee Young Ae
Lim Ji Yeon
Myung Se Bin
Noh Sang Hyun
Rowoon
Ryu Seung Ryong
Shin Ye Eun
Song Joong Ki
Suzy
Yoon Hyun Min

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read