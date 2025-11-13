Kim You Jung And Lee Yul Eum Ignite Fierce Rivalry In “Dear X”

Kim You Jung and Lee Yul Eum begin their intense rivalry in “Dear X”!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” is a new series starring Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using other people. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

Episodes 1 through 4 revealed the dark past and dangerous secrets behind top star Baek Ah Jin’s dazzling success. The abuse she endured from her father, Baek Seon Gyu (Bae Soo Bin), continued into adulthood, driving her to use café owner Choi Jung Ho (Kim Ji Hun) as a pawn to break free from those chains.

But as the truth threatened to surface, Seo Mi Ri (Kim Ji Young), the CEO of Longstar Entertainment, stepped in personally. In the end, Baek Ah Jin leaves Yoon Jun Seo (Kim Young Dae) behind and joins forces with Seo Mi Ri to enter the entertainment industry.

Baek Ah Jin’s desire to “be reborn at the very top” becomes reality. Newly released stills show her dazzling transformation as she finally debuts as an actress. But her journey to the top is anything but smooth. The more Baek Ah Jin gains recognition as a rising star, the more Lena’s (Lee Yul Eum) jealousy and rivalry grow. Whether by chance at a beauty salon or in front of cameras during a shoot, the two never avert their gazes, and their increasingly sharp stares create a tense standoff.

Episodes 5 and 6 unfold Baek Ah Jin’s efforts to escape her personal hell. Unusual moves to uncover deeply hidden truths also surface, aiming to derail her rise to the top.

Episodes 5 and 6 of “Dear X” will air on November 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

