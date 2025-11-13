“Made In Korea” Starring Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, And Woo Do Hwan Announces Premiere Date + Confirms Production Of Season 2

Upcoming Disney+ drama “Made in Korea” has announced its premiere date and confirmed the production of Season 2!

On November 13, director Woo Min Ho and the cast, including Jung Woo Sung, Hyun Bin, and Woo Do Hwan, attended the Disney+ Original Preview 2025 at the Disneyland Hotel Conference Center in Hong Kong. There, the production team said Season 2 is in production and teased a release in the second half of next year.

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

The series is also notable as the first OTT (over-the-top) project for director Woo Min Ho, Hyun Bin, and Jung Woo Sung. For Hyun Bin, it is his first drama since the 2017 tvN hit drama “Crash Landing on You.”

Take a look at the latest stills of the cast!

Also don't miss the first gripping teaser below!

“Made in Korea” will premiere two episodes on December 24, followed by two more on December 31. The remaining episodes will then be released sequentially.

