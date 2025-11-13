Min Hee Jin Releases Statement Regarding NewJeans' Decision To Return To ADOR

Following the breaking news of the NewJeans members’ decision to return to ADOR, former CEO Min Hee Jin released an official statement on November 13.

Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is Min Hee Jin.

With many inquiries coming in, I would like to share my position.

I believe the decision the members made yesterday to return together was reached after deep deliberation and discussion. I respect and support that choice.

Despite the difficulties, I deeply value the courage of the members who joined hands again to protect one another.

I can start anew anywhere.

However, I believe that under any circumstances, NewJeans must be kept intact as five members.

I hope the members grow stronger and that NewJeans becomes an even better group, and above all, that all five members are happy.

More than anything, thank you to fans who stood by NewJeans even in difficult times. Please give a warm welcome to the members as they overcome these challenges and make their return.

I too will watch over NewJeans’ music and growth and support them to the very end.

During this period, as multiple lawsuits proceeded simultaneously, a difficult time has been prolonged for all of us.

The litigation between HYBE and me is entirely separate and has nothing to do with NewJeans. As an individual, I am doing my very best and hope the truth will be brought to light. I ask for your continued support.