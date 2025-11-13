Shin Min Ah, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, And Lee Se Young Are Shrouded In Palace Intrigue In Fantasy Romance 'The Remarried Empress'

“The Remarried Empress” has shared its first look at the drama!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance that tells the story of Navier, the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu, the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her and divorces her, Navier gets married to Heinrey, the prince of the Western Empire.

Shin Min Ah plays Empress Navier of the Eastern Empire. Navier is a beloved ruler known for her intelligence and natural grace. Although devastated by an unexpected divorce notice from Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), her childhood friend and longtime companion, she regains her footing and demands remarriage to Prince Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk) of the Western Kingdom.

Ju Ji Hoon has been cast as Emperor Sovieshu, a ruler with absolute authority. Raised and educated alongside Navier since childhood, he becomes a powerful monarch. However, he breaks his lifelong promise to her, having once vowed never to take a concubine, and shocks her by demanding a divorce.

Lee Jong Suk takes on the role of Heinrey, the crown prince of the Western Empire who carries a mysterious secret. Heinrey is a captivating figure who draws attention wherever he goes, often trailed by rumors. Though he approaches Navier with hidden motives, he gradually falls for her.

Lee Se Young plays Rashta, a runaway slave known for her stunning beauty. After learning that the man who rescued her in the hunting grounds is the emperor of the Eastern Empire, Rashta begins to yearn for a life she never imagined possible.

“The Remarried Empress” is a Disney+ exclusive that will air in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned for updates!

