Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol, And Lee Hyun Wook Clash Over Smuggled Gold In “Gold Land”

Disney+ has unveiled the first stills of its upcoming drama “Gold Land”!

On October 13 (local time), Disney+ held the Disney+ Originals Preview 2025 event that took place at Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel’s Conference Center.

At the event, the cast of “Gold Land,” including Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol, and Lee Hyun Wook, and director Kim Sung Hoon took the stage to introduce the series.

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

Park Bo Young takes the lead as Kim Hee Joo, a security screening officer at an international airport who gets entangled in an illegal gold-smuggling case. She shared, “The gold ends up in my hands by accident, and though I initially think it’s not mine, at some point I start wondering, ‘What if I just keep it?’ You’ll see how that thought slowly changes her. I think viewers will see a very different side of me in this role.”

Kim Sung Cheol plays Jang Wook, a debt collector known as Woo Gi, and a low-level member of a loan shark ring. Discovering that Hee Joo possesses the smuggled gold, he deliberately approaches her, pretending to help while eyeing the gold for himself.

Kim Sung Cheol remarked, “My character is a survivor constantly running from one crisis to another, and that struggle to stay alive is what makes him so fascinating.”

Lee Hyun Wook portrays Lee Do Kyung, a co-pilot who is also Hee Joo’s lover—and the one who inadvertently drags her into the gold-smuggling case. His character’s complex emotions and ambiguous motives deepen the story’s suspense, leaving viewers to question whether Do Kyung truly loves Hee Joo—or is merely using her.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyun Wook added, “My role shows the raw greed that surfaces when faced with gold. I hope viewers watch while imagining what choice they would make if they suddenly found gold in front of them.”

“Gold Land” is set to premiere via Disney+ in 2026.

