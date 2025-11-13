'Dynamite Kiss' Ratings Dip Slightly For 2nd Episode

Viewership ratings for SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” held relatively steady for its second episode!

On November 13, the new romantic comedy starring Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin saw a modest decrease in viewership. According to Nielsen Korea, the second episode of “Dynamite Kiss” scored an average nationwide rating of 4.0 percent (down just slightly from its premiere rating of 4.5 percent from the night before).

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy about a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job and the team leader who falls in love with her.

