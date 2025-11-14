TXT's Yeonjun Quintuples His 1st-Week Sales Record With 'NO LABELS: PART 01'

TXT’s Yeonjun’s new solo album is a chart-topping hit!

Last week, Yeonjun released his first mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01,” which marked the first official solo album of his career, on November 7. By the end of the day, the mini album had already sold over half a million copies, smashing Yeonjun’s previous first-week sales record of 116,846 (set by his solo mixtape “GGUM” last year”) on just its first day of sales alone.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “NO LABELS: PART 01” went on to sell an impressive total of 601,105 copies in the first week of its release (November 7 to 13), more than quintupling Yeonjun’s previous record.

“NO LABELS: PART 01” also topped both Circle’s weekly album chart in Korea and Oricon’s daily album ranking in Japan.

Congratulations to Yeonjun!

