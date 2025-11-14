Choi Sung Eun Gets Nervous Around Lee Jae Wook's Longtime Friend Kwon Ah Reum In 'Last Summer'

Get ready for some palpable tension between Choi Sung Eun and Kwon Ah Reum on KBS 2TV’s “Last Summer”!

“Last Summer” is a new romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

Previously on “Last Summer,” Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Gyeong were forced to team up for a remodeling project that would turn a closed high school into an observatory. When the head of the village proposed playing a game to decide whether he would agree to the project, the two former friends were startled, but they ultimately agreed to play a high-stakes game of yoot. Not only did Do Ha and Ha Gyeong manage to achieve a dramatic victory, but they also had a lot of fun in the process.

In newly released stills from the upcoming episode of the drama, Ha Gyeong is surprised by an unexpected visitor: Do Ha’s longtime American friend Yoon So Hee (Kwon Ah Reum), who has stopped by the peanut house after arriving in Korea. Seeing So Hee look for Do Ha with an air of familiarity makes Ha Gyeong somewhat nervous, leading to a subtle tension between the two women.

The next set of stills captures Ha Gyeong and So Hee sharing an awkward conversation as they sit across from one another in a cafe. Notably, So Hee looks relaxed as she smiles at Ha Gyeong, while Ha Gyeong stares back at her with a stiff expression.

During their exchange, Ha Gyeong is taken aback by something blunt that So Hee says, raising the question of how So Hee’s arrival will impact Ha Gyeong and Do Ha’s relationship.

To find out what So Hee says that catches Ha Gyeong off guard, tune in to the next episode of “Last Summer” on November 15 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

