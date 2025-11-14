Yim Si Wan Confirms Release Date For First-Ever Solo Album

Get ready for solo music from Yim Si Wan!

On November 13, SM Entertainment’s new music label SMArt unveiled a teaser for Yim Si Wan’s first solo mini album “The Reason.”

According to SMArt, “The Reason” will consist of five songs including a title track with the same name as the album. “The Reason” will be released on December 5 at 6 p.m. KST across various music platforms.

SMArt is a new music label with Kangta serving as an executive producer. The label aims to encompass a wide range of musical genres, with Yim Si Wan as the first artist to join the project.

Yim Si Wan debuted in 2010 as a member of ZE:A with the song “Mazeltov.” While he has sung for the OSTs of various dramas including “Misaeng,” “The King Loves,” “Run On,” “Tracer,” and “Boyhood,” this will be his first-ever solo album since his debut. He recently signed with THEBLACKLABEL.

Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike”:

Watch Now

Source (1)



