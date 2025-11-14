Lee Jae In Runs Toward 'Concrete Market' For Survival In New Film Poster

The upcoming film “Concrete Market” has unveiled a new poster!

Set in the aftermath of a massive earthquake, “Concrete Market” takes place in the only apartment complex left standing, where a marketplace called Hwanggung Market emerges. As survivors begin trading goods in their own ways to stay alive, an unpredictable power struggle unfolds within the isolated community.

The newly released poster captures Hwanggung Market’s distinctive visual identity, sparking curiosity. In the aftermath of a disaster, the lone remaining apartment complex and its surviving residents adopt a new order and rules called “Hwanggung Market,” transforming the complex into a massive marketplace.

Moreover, as suggested by the tagline, “The trade for survival begins,” the market setup—where anything from food and fuel to medicine is exchanged—adds impact with a unique concept found only in “Concrete Market.” Adding to this, the rear view of outsider Choi Hee Ro (Lee Jae In), heading to Hwanggung Market with her own agenda, invites curiosity about what kind of ripple effect her arrival will have there.

“Concrete Market” is slated for release on December 3. Check out a teaser here!

