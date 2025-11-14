Watch: 'BOYS II PLANET' Group ALPHA DRIVE ONE Drops Scheduler For First-Ever Song “FORMULA”

Gear up! ALPHA DRIVE ONE has revealed a pre-launch scheduler for their very first song “FORMULA”!

On November 14, ALPHA DRIVE ONE surprised fans by unveiling a scheduler for their first-ever track. According to the announcement, “FORMULA” will be released on December 3 at 6 p.m. KST.

The reveal video outlines the rollout leading up to the release: a visual poster will drop on November 19 at 6 p.m. KST, followed by a spoiler poster on November 25 at the same time.

The scheduler also highlights November 28—this year’s MAMA Awards—where ALPHA DRIVE ONE has already been confirmed to perform, hinting that the group may be showcasing their first song on the MAMA stage.

A performance video teaser is set to arrive on December 1 at midnight KST, with the full performance video following on December 3 at midnight KST. The track itself will then be released later that day at 6 p.m. KST.

Watch the scheduler video below!

Watch the group’s creation on “BOYS II PLANET” below:

Watch Now